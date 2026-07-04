Wedding prep begins at Aamir Khan's Pali Hill home ahead of D Day

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' is all set to enter matrimony for the third time with his ladylove Gauri Spratt this Sunday, July 5.

Ahead of the D-day, the wedding preparations have already commenced at Aamir's Pali Hill residence.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows the house decorated with lights. We could also see chairs for the upcoming guests at the venue.

However, massive rain was also visible in the clip from Aamir's Mumbai home.

With the rain making things more challenging, many workers were seen wearing raincoats as they progressed with the wedding arrangements.

Before this, Aamir spoke about his upcoming nuptials as he attended the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's web show, 'Pritam and Pedro'.

The '3 idiots' actor revealed that it is going to be an intimate affair with only their close family members and friends in attendance.

He was heard saying, "Yes, we are getting married on the 5th. It's a very small wedding; we are doing it at home. The 5th is a very special day for us. There will only be both the families, along with some close friends. We are getting married at home only. We only want everyone's blessings that we remain happy."

Jogging your memory, Aamir introduced his ladylove, Gauri, on his 60th birthday in March last year.

During a fun meet and greet with the media, he gave his ladylove an adorable shoutout.

Aamir had shared that despite being friends for almost 25 years, he and Gauri developed romantic feelings for each other only some time back.

This is going to be Aamir's third wedding. He first got married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children - Junaid and Ira Khan. However, these two decided to part ways in 2002.

He decided to take the plunge for the second time in 2005 when he got married to Kiran Rao. They also have a son together, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also got divorced in 2021.

--IANS

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