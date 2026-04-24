April 25, 2026 1:27 AM हिंदी

We would change the face of the Middle East: Netanyahu

We would change the face of the Middle East: Netanyahu (File Image)

Jerusalem, April 24 (IANS) Trump is applying very strong pressure on Iran and Lebanon to achieve peace, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message released by the official X handle of the Israeli Prime Minister on Friday.

"I promised you that we would change the face of the Middle East, and that is exactly what we are doing. First and foremost, in Iran: I have had an excellent conversation with President Trump. He is applying very strong pressure on Iran, both economically and militarily. We are operating in full cooperation,” said Netanyahu.

“The same applies to Lebanon: We have begun a process to achieve a historic peace between Israel and Lebanon, and it is clear to us that Hezbollah is trying to sabotage this,” he stated

The message also mentioned that they are maintaining full freedom of action against any threat, including emerging ones.

Netanyahu said, “We attacked yesterday, and we attacked today. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the North.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that it had struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Deir Aames, from which rockets were launched towards Shtula on Friday.

Hezbollah uses ambulances and medical teams as cover for transporting weapons and operatives, undermining the special protections granted to medical facilities and equipment under international law, stated the IDF in a post on X.

During searches in southern Lebanon, an ambulance used by Hezbollah to conceal weapons was located. Among the weapons found were explosive devices, mortar shells, magazines, and a grenade, according to the video posted by the IDF.

The IDF also reported two incidents where Hezbollah launched rockets and an explosive UAV towards IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defence Line in southern Lebanon.

IDF called them blatant violations of the ceasefire understandings.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Israel Katz stated, “Awaiting a green light from the United States, first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty, the initiator of the extermination plan against Israel, and the successors of the successors of the leadership of the Iranian terror regime, and in addition to return Iran to the age of darkness and stone by blowing up central energy and electricity facilities and crushing national economic infrastructure,” reported The Times of Israel.

–IANS

ksk/uk

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