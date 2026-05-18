MP: Twisha Sharma’s father seeks SC’s intervention, second autopsy at AIIMS Delhi

Bhopal/New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The alleged suicide of Twisha Sharma (33) in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills on the night of May 12 has become a matter of discussion in Bhopal and Noida.

The case has drawn attention because Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired Bhopal district court judge and current Head of the Bhopal Consumer Court, is a co-accused. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, is absconding, and his interim bail application was rejected by the Bhopal district court on Monday.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, spoke to IANS when he came to the Bhopal district court on Monday to oppose Samarth’s interim bail plea, which was rejected by Justice Pallavi Dwivedi.

Navnidhi Sharma said: “Our struggle is for justice, and the individuals against whom we are fighting are extremely powerful people.”

He said the family is facing hurdles at every step because of the accused's stature. Explaining the background of the accused, he said: “One of the accused, Giribala Singh, is a retired judge, and her son is an advocate who is also a member of the Bhopal Bar Council.”

Giribala Singh retired as a judge of the Bhopal district court in February 2023.

Navnidhi Sharma further alleged a direct link between the accused and senior police officials. He alleged: “Satyendra Singh, the Head of the Bhopal Lokayukta Police, is a relative of Giribala Singh; consequently, the police are under immense pressure to shield these individuals.”

According to him, this connection is why the family initially had difficulty registering the First Information Report. He claimed the influence extends beyond the police department.

Navnidhi Sharma said: “Their associates hold high-ranking positions within medical colleges and the police force; working in concert, all these individuals are actively attempting to influence the case.”

He believes this network is impacting both the investigation and the post-mortem process. Because of these concerns, the family’s primary demand is a fresh medical examination. He said: “Our demand is for a second post-mortem. We are insisting that a re-examination be conducted immediately, and we have requested that the case be referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.”

Responding to why the family did not receive Twisha’s body, he told IANS: “It is false propaganda that the family has refused to accept the body. How could any father refuse to take his own daughter's mortal remains? It defies logic.”

He clarified that the family is only awaiting an order for a second post-mortem at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. He elaborated on why the family does not trust the local process. “We are simply demanding a second post-mortem, specifically at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, because there is significant influence at play here. The opposing party consists of very influential people,” he said.

Navnidhi Sharma asked: “Given that a fair investigation is not taking place, and we faced such difficulties even in getting the case registered, how can we possibly believe that our daughter will receive justice here in Bhopal?”

He also raised questions about the Bhopal Commissioner’s handling of the post-mortem request. “The Bhopal Commissioner had initially granted permission for a second post-mortem. This decision falls well within the Commissioner's discretionary powers,” he said.

He told IANS: “However, the Commissioner subsequently stated that a judicial order would be required to conduct a second post-mortem, despite the fact that the Police Commissioner possesses the inherent authority to issue orders for such procedures.”

He questioned the sudden change in stance. “My question is this: why did the Commissioner initially grant permission, only to later insist on a judicial order? This is precisely why I maintain that the powerful family involved is exerting influence over this case,” he said.

Navnidhi Sharma said the family tried to meet the authorities to press their demand. “We had gone to the authorities to press this demand, but they claimed they did not have the time to meet with us,” he said.

He is now seeking legal safeguards for the body. “I am demanding assurances regarding the safety and preservation of my daughter's body. We do not believe that we will receive any justice here; therefore, we intend to take this case to the Supreme Court,” he said.

When asked about their attempt to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said the effort was unsuccessful. Sharma said, “He did not have the time to meet with us. To meet him, there is no help whatsoever; one is completely helpless here.”

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. A First Information Report has been registered against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under provisions related to dowry death and dowry harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Notably, Twisha’s body remains in the mortuary at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, as the family awaits an order for a second post-mortem outside the state.

--IANS

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