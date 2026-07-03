We will elevate Japan-India relations to even greater heights: PM Takaichi

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday said that she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will elevate Japan-India relations to even greater heights.

"Building on the foundation of the trust we have cultivated with Prime Minister Modi, we will elevate Japan-India relations to even greater heights as we approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year," Takaichi wrote on X after attending a dinner hosted by PM Modi.

"Earlier, I was invited to a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi. In a relaxed atmosphere distinct from our formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and I candidly discussed not only Japan-India relations and the international situation, but also the cultures and cuisines of our two countries, as well as our personal sentiments toward each other's nations, allowing us to further deepen our mutual trust on a personal level," she added.

She also expressed her gratitude for PM Modi's hospitality. "I sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude for India's proud, rich culinary culture and Prime Minister Modi's warm hospitality," noted Takaichi.

Emphasising the need for deeper bilateral cooperation amid growing global uncertainty, Prime Minister Takaichi earlier in the day said that Japan and India should build on their respective strengths to achieve shared prosperity.

Addressing a joint press meet with PM Modi following their talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, the Japanese PM extended gratitude for the warm hospitality and expressed joy at PM Modi's affectionate reference to her as a "beautiful younger sister". She added that both nations are aligned in their outlook and committed to strengthening ties "as brother and sister".

"Japan and India must leverage our respective strengths to become stronger and more prosperous together. In the midst of international affairs in disarray, the establishment of such an inter-complementary cooperative relationship has become ever more important," Takaichi stated.

She noted that the two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, reaffirming the many common goals that define the partnership. In this context, she said they identified three central areas to guide their cooperation.

--IANS

ksk/dan