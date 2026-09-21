'We will announce our tie up by October 2': Owaisi pitches Oppn alliance in UP

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said his party will announce its alliance decision for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by October 2, while asserting that the party is fully prepared to contest the polls and is working to strengthen the political representation of Muslims in the state. He also suggested that Opposition parties should consider working together.

Speaking to media, Owaisi said AIMIM was preparing for the elections and expressed confidence that the party’s candidates would enter the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“We will announce whom we will form an alliance with by October 2,” Owaisi said.

He also outlined his party’s objective of expanding its political presence in Uttar Pradesh and argued that the Muslim community should have greater political agency and leadership emerging from within the community.

“We are fully prepared and making preparations, and we hope that this time, God-willing our candidates will win and enter the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Our effort is to ensure that the large number of Muslims living here have political agency and that leadership emerges from within the community. Every community here has its own political leadership, but such a large community has been completely sidelined politically,” he said.

Owaisi’s remarks come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, for which AIMIM has begun intensifying its organisational and public outreach activities.

The party has indicated that it is open to working with “like-minded” political groups, with Owaisi saying that no single political entity can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone and suggesting that Opposition parties should consider working together.

Speaking at the Kanpur rally earlier, Owaisi highlighted AIMIM’s preparations for the upcoming elections and said the party would continue working to establish a stronger political presence in the state.

The AIMIM chief’s October 2 deadline provides a specific timeline for the party’s next announcement on possible electoral partnerships.

He has previously indicated that the party is seeking an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, while the details of any such arrangement, including the parties involved and seat-sharing, are yet to be announced.

AIMIM has been stepping up its campaign activities across Uttar Pradesh, with the party focussing on public outreach and political representation. Owaisi has repeatedly raised the issue of what he describes as the political marginalisation of Muslims and has called for greater participation of the community in electoral politics.

The proposed alliance discussions come as political parties prepare for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Owaisi’s latest remarks indicate that AIMIM’s electoral strategy, including whether and with whom it will form an alliance, is expected to become clearer by October 2.

--IANS

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