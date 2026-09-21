Maniesh Paul thanks 'Strong Girl' Janhvi Kapoor for taking care of him during a turbulent flight

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul thanked actress Janhvi Kapoor for taking care of him during a turbulent flight.

On Monday, Maniesh took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Janhvi from the flight.

Calling Janhvi a 'strong girl', Maniesh added the text to the pic, "Thank you @janhvikapoor for taking care of me during the turbulent flight (Rolling on the Floor Laughing Emoji) You are so strong (Rolling on the Floor Laughing Emoji and hug emojis) (sic)."

Jahnvi also reshared Maniesh's post on her Insta Stories.

For those who do not know, Maniesh and Janhvi have shared screen space in the 2025 romantic comedy 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the project also saw Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead.

The drama talks about Sunny (Played by Varun) and Tulsi (Played by Janhvi), who come up with a plan to get back their exes who are about to get married.

Jointly backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' reached the audience on 2 October 2025.

Always on top of her social media game, Janhvi frequently drops glimpses of her personal and professional life.

In August, Janhvi said goodbye to summer with a sweet note on social media.

She took to her IG and posted a string of pics from her summer memories. Reflecting on the season with fondness, she wrote the caption, “Goodbye summer, you were so good.”

Janhvi made her acting debut back in 2018 with 'Dhadak', opposite Ishaan Khatter.

After this, she has been a part of many noteworthy projects such as, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Roohi', 'Good Luck Jerry', Mili', 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', and 'Ulajh'.

--IANS

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