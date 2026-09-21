Bangladesh: Another Hindu temple targeted — Goddess Kali idol and several religious artefacts stolen

Dhaka, Sep 21 (IANS) As concerns mount over the safety of places of worship for Hindus in Bangladesh, a Goddess Kali idol along with several ornaments and religious artefacts were stolen from the Uttar Kalibari Temple in Faridpur city, local media reported on Monday, citing temple authorities.

The theft reportedly occurred between around 10:30 pm on Saturday and 5:45 am on Sunday, according to the temple management committee.

The stolen valuables included the Goddess Kali idol, around 7-8 tolas of gold ornaments adorning it, small brass idols of Lord Vishnu, Radha-Krishna and Manasa, as well as a silver snake weighing approximately 8-10 tolas that was wrapped around a Shiva Linga, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' reported.

According to temple priest Debi Prasad Chakraborty, the Kali idol was placed on a white-marble idol of Shiva.

“The white-marble Shiva idol was left behind, while the unknown thief or thieves took away the Kali idol,” he said, adding that the entire structure weighed approximately 40kg, with the Kali idol alone weighing at least 20kg.

Kushal Chakraborty, president of the temple management committee, said the CCTV cameras were not functioning, while the stolen items had not yet been recovered.

Confirming the incident, the Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan said, “Several police teams have already started working to identify and arrest those involved in the theft," The Daily Star reported.

The latest incident highlighted a troubling surge in attacks on Hindu temples and minority communities across Bangladesh, a trend that began during the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration.

Earlier this month, recalling the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance's five-year rule from 2001 to 2006, Awami League alleged that the persecution of minority communities across the country during that period is now being witnessed again in 2026.

“Attacks on temples, homes being set on fire, land grabbing, brutal sexual violence against women, and countless Hindus being forced to leave Bangladesh. That picture is appearing before our eyes again today, in 2026,” it stated.

In a separate statement, the Awami League further said that religious minorities across Bangladesh have faced widespread discrimination and persecution since August 2024, including job dismissals, denial of promotions, restrictions on government employment, and the seizure of homes, land and businesses.

Citing the recent killing of retired Hindu teacher Ganapati Chakraborty and his entire family in Rangpur city, the party said that the ruling BNP government’s inaction following the incident reflects a broader pattern of persecution of religious minorities that has continued since the period of the previous Yunus-led interim government.

“It is extremely unfortunate that since August 5, 2024, religious minorities across the country have faced dismissals from employment, denial of promotions, undeclared restrictions on entering government service, and various forms of oppression and persecution, including the seizure of homes, land, and businesses,” the Awami League stated.

--IANS

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