India and Mongolia set to enhance military interoperability during 'Exercise Nomadic Elephant'

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the India–Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2026 was held on Monday at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The Exercise is being conducted from September 21 to October 3.

“The Exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake Counter-Insurgency Operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, while facilitating the exchange of best practices, refinement of operational drills and enhancing interoperability between the two Armies,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated on X.

“The Joint Exercise will cover Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills, Special Heliborne Operations, Cyber Security Training and employment of drones and counter-drone systems,” it added.

In July, the multinational peacekeeping exercise 'Khaan Quest 2026' concluded at the Five Hills Training Area in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, with India reaffirming its commitment to global peace.

“The multinational peacekeeping exercise Khaan Quest 2026 concluded today at the Five Hills Training Area, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The closing ceremony was attended by Major General Baasandamba Dashtseden, Deputy Minister of Defence and Lieutenant General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, who commended the professionalism and camaraderie displayed by all participating contingents,” ADGPI wrote on X.

Bringing together contingents from 18 nations, including India, the exercise enhanced interoperability, joint peacekeeping capabilities and humanitarian assistance under the United Nations Peacekeeping framework.

“The Indian Army demonstrated high standards of professionalism and operational proficiency during joint training and simulation-based exercises alongside partner nations. Exercise Khaan Quest 2026 reaffirmed India's commitment to global peace, UN peacekeeping and multilateral military cooperation,” noted the ADGPI.

An Indian contingent of the Jat Regiment, consisting of 40 troops, including two lady officers, participated in the opening ceremony of the 23rd edition of the multilateral exercise Khaan Quest 2026 on June 20.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Batlut Damba, Minister of Defence of Mongolia, and Lieutenant General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of Defence Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces.

–IANS

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