Indian, Lankan Navies hold professional exchanges during Exercise SLINEX-26

Visakhapatnam, Sep 21 (IANS) Navies of India and Sri Lanka participated in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, Underway Replenishment (UNREP) training, Yoga and sporting interactions during the harbour phase of the bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-26 (Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise) which concludes in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The 13th edition of SLINEX-26, which kicked off on September 17 began with the harbour phase and was followed by the sea phase.

"The harbour phase of SLINEX26 at Visakhapatnam featured professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, UNREP training, Yoga and sporting interactions between the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy," the Indian Navy posted on X on Monday.

"Capt PHSS Appuhamy, CO SLNS Sindurala, also called on RAdm Vishal Bishnoi, FOCEF, EasternSword, furthering professional dialogue and mutual understanding. The engagements enhanced interoperability, camaraderie and exchange of best practices," it added.

Sri Lankan Naval Ship Sindurala arrived at Visakhapatnam on September 17 to participate in the SLINEX-26. The Indian Navy formally welcomed the Sri Lankan Navy vessel upon its arrival, adhering to naval traditions.

From the Indian Navy, INS Kavaratti, an indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, and INS Jyoti, the Fleet Tanker, are participating in the exercise. The exercise reaffirms the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to a secure Indian Ocean Region, according to the Indian Navy.

"Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX has evolved into an important forum for fostering maritime cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the two Navies," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

Aligned with India's vision of MAHASAGAR, SLINEX-26 reinforces India’s commitment to a secure, stable and inclusive maritime environment and further consolidates the enduring maritime partnership between the two nations, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier this month, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Udaygiri arrived at Sri Lanka's Colombo for a three-day operational visit, aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations. The ship's visit coincided with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Sri Lanka.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote, "Indigenously constructed multi-role stealth frigate INS Udaygiri arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a three-day operational visit from 08–11 Sep 26. The ship’s visit coincides with the landmark visit of Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, who also attended a deck reception onboard INS Udaygiri."

"The engagements aim to strengthen maritime cooperation through Mobile Training Teams, experience sharing and provision of machinery/ equipment spares to the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The visit underscores India’s unwavering commitment towards realising the vision of MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson added.

--IANS

akl/as