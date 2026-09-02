‘We were dominant in both matches’: Alexandersson sees positives despite India U17’s goalless draws

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) India U17 women’s head coach Joakim Alexandersson believes the Young Tigresses showed encouraging signs during their recent tour of Tashkent, where they played out two goalless draws against Uzbekistan, as the team continues its preparations for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur next month.

India faced the Central Asian side twice at the UFA National Football Centre last week, with neither match producing a goal. However, Alexandersson felt the scorelines did not fully reflect the balance of play, with his side enjoying greater control but falling short in the decisive moments in attack.

“I think the scoreline reflects our performances quite well,” he said. “We were the dominant team in both matches, but we were sloppy in our passing and combinations in the final third, which affected the number of chances we were able to create.”

While the attacking department remains an area for improvement, the Swedish coach was particularly pleased with India’s work without the ball. The Young Tigresses kept Uzbekistan scoreless across 180 minutes and, according to their coach, displayed the intensity and collective organisation that the team has been working towards.

“I think our defensive performance, in particular, was very much in line with what I want from the team,” the Swedish head coach explained. “We looked very well synchronised as a unit and showed a level of aggression that I have emphasised a lot in our training. It was also encouraging to see that most players maintained the style of play and intensity we expect from them.”

The Tashkent matches also gave the coaching staff a clearer indication of what needs to be addressed before the qualifying campaign begins from October 5 to 11 in Malaysia. Alexandersson said India created opportunities but must become sharper with their movement and finishing in the final third.

“We created many good half-chances and a few really clear-cut chances in both matches, enough to normally be able to win them,” he added. “Defensively we look very solid, and we didn’t concede any big chances on goal. But we still have a few things to work on over the final month before the qualifying matches, like the timing of our runs into the box when delivering crosses or cutbacks. We also need to practice being a little more composed in front of the goal when an opponent is trying to block the shot.”

The overseas friendlies were also important in giving India’s attacking players exposure against international opposition, with the team using the matches to assess different options before the qualifiers.

“It was valuable to give an opportunity for the attacking players to get some playing time and gain a better understanding of what they are capable of doing against international opposition,” said the Swedish coach.

Alexandersson is already familiar with the demands of guiding India through the qualification process, having previously led the U17 women’s side to a historic place at the 2026 edition of the continental championship. His objective in the current cycle is to guide India to successive AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifications for the first time.

Beyond the results and tactical lessons from Tashkent, the coach also took encouragement from the atmosphere within the squad and the players’ willingness to improve.

“The most important thing I take away is that the girls genuinely seem to enjoy being together and that we had a very positive few days as a group,” he said. “From a footballing perspective, it is clear that this group has a strong desire to develop. There is also a great deal of talent. Now, we simply need to work on becoming a little more tactically intelligent all over the pitch, but especially in the final third. I believe we should have a fair chance to put up really good performances in the near future.”

The Young Tigresses returned to India on Monday and have resumed their preparation camp in Porvorim, Goa. Before leaving for Kuala Lumpur, India will face the Philippines in two more friendly matches on September 26 and 29, giving Alexandersson and his squad further opportunities to fine-tune their preparations before the qualifiers.

--IANS

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