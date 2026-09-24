September 24, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

India and Vietnam discuss cooperation in defence technology, capacity building

India and Vietnam discuss cooperation in defence technology, capacity building

Hanoi, Sep 24 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Vietnam, Tshering W Sherpa, on Thursday visited the Army Software Park in Nha Trang and reviewed the implementation of the grant assistance extended by India for the establishment of the facility.

“Ambassador Tshering W. Sherpa visited the Army Software Park, Nha Trang and interacted with its leadership. He reviewed the implementation of the grant assistance extended by India for the establishment of the Park and discussed opportunities for further engagement and cooperation in the field of defence technology and capacity building,” the Embassy of India in Vietnam stated on X.

“India remains committed to further deepening its Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam,” it added.

On September 14, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung discussed strengthening political, defence and security cooperation, including increasing the supply of Made-in-India defence articles.

The talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key areas took place as both ministers co-chaired the 19th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in New Delhi.

Describing the meeting as “productive and outcome-oriented”, EAM said that the talks focused on strengthening political, defence and security cooperation, increasing the supply of Made-in-India defence articles, and advancing cooperation in trade, investment, supply chains, energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and cultural projects.

“Strengthened India-Vietnam political, defence and security cooperation. Increased supply of Made-in-India defence articles. Enabled a constructive discussion on trade, investment and supply chains. Expanded market access of our marine, agricultural products and pharmaceuticals. Discussed deepening energy cooperation. Promoted heritage conservation and cultural projects,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

“Vietnam is a key partner of our Look East, ASEAN, Indo-Pacific, MAHASAGAR and Global South policies,” he added.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, EAM Jaishankar described Vietnam as a significant partner in advancing India's regional engagement, particularly under the Act East policy, the MAHASAGAR vision and wider Indo-Pacific vision.

He also stressed the importance of Vietnam under the framework of India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

–IANS

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