ECI defends ECINet architecture, says statutory powers remain decentralised

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asserted that its ECINet digital platform is a decentralised system in which only designated election officials can perform statutory functions relating to electoral rolls, not officers at the poll panel’s headquarters.

ECI officials said the platform has been designed in accordance with the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, along with rules and instructions issued by the Commission from time to time. They said the system does not alter the statutory powers assigned to election officials at different levels.

According to EC officials, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), District Election Officers (DEOs) and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) can perform their respective statutory functions on ECINet using their unique IDs and passwords.

“No one else can perform their statutory function on ECINET, including any other officer of the Election Commission,” EC sources said, stressing that access to the platform is linked to the official’s designated role.

The clarification comes amid questions over the functioning of the Commission’s digital systems following a report on concerns raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over what was described as the gradual centralisation of electoral roll databases and access available to officials in states.

EC officials maintained that ECINET is only a technological platform to facilitate functions already assigned under the legal framework. The Commission had earlier said the electoral-roll process remains under the authority of the respective EROs, while ECINet facilitates their statutory work.

Officials also highlighted the platform's cybersecurity measures. They said the ECI maintains the security architecture to protect ECINet from malicious attempts and unauthorised access.

According to ECI officials, more than 68 lakh malicious cyber hits were effectively countered on the counting day of the 2026 Assembly elections, when ECINet and other election-related platforms faced heavy traffic.

EC sources said the security arrangements are intended to ensure that only authorised officials can access and perform functions assigned to them under the electoral laws.

--IANS

brt/dan