We lead with tech-driven, consumer-oriented services, says Healthians CEO as company turns EBITDA positive

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) We continue to lead the consumer and corporate wellness space with tech-driven, consumer-oriented services, Nishant Singhal, Board Member and CEO at Healthians said on Friday after the company announced it had achieved full earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and cash profitability in the quarter ending June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

The Gurgaon-based diagnostic company said it has become the first digital-first healthcare firm in India’s healthtech space to reach this milestone -- a significant moment for the growing ‘Diagnostics at Home’ category.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the doubts that have surrounded the financial viability of digital-first health services.

For years, experts have questioned whether such platforms could achieve sustained profitability, with many predicting they would eventually run out of cash and be forced to scale down or shut shop.

Healthians has now proved those concerns wrong. The company said over one million customers used its home diagnostics services between April and June 2025, supported by its CAP-accredited and NABL-certified labs and a strong technology-led model.

According to Singhal, Healthians is now growing faster than any other player in the segment, both on a year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

He said the company aims to remain EBITDA positive for the entire FY26. The swift move to profitability in Q1 FY26 indicates a sharp improvement in unit economics and operational efficiency over the last three to four months.

“We have demonstrated that right unit economics at scale and tech-driven integrated business processes can deliver profitability for digital-first healthcare service providers,” said Singhal.

He added that Healthians’ strong pricing power and growing volumes will support continued growth in the years ahead.

