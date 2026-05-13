‘We all know what’s happened’: Arbeloa backs Madrid president Perez’s ‘robbed’ claim

Madrid, May 13 (IANS) Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has thrown his full support behind club president Florentino Perez after the latter’s controversial claim that they were robbed of seven La Liga titles. The remarks come amid the ongoing Negreira investigation involving FC Barcelona, with Arbeloa insisting that most Madrid supporters share the same belief regarding the alleged unfair treatment of the club over the years.

The controversy stems from payments made by Barcelona to former refereeing official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira over a 17-year period. The La Liga 2025-26 champions have denied the allegations and are considering legal action against Perez.

Arbeloa refused to directly dissect Perez’s press conference but made it clear that he shares the sentiment expressed by the Real Madrid chief.

“Any Madrid fan who listened to the president would agree with him. He is defending the interests of the club and its members, and many feel Real Madrid is treated differently from other clubs,” Arbeloa told the7 press on Wednesday.

The former defender went even further when asked specifically whether he believed Real Madrid had been deprived of league titles.

“Of course,” he replied. “We all know what has happened over the last 20 years. Surely there are things we still don’t know. It’s neither legal nor logical for those involved in this competition. What surprises me is that only Real Madrid seems interested in defending the law in football.”

Despite growing criticism surrounding the club after two seasons without a major trophy, Arbeloa rejected suggestions that the Spanish giants are in decline. He argued that expectations at Real Madrid are far higher than at most clubs and insisted the current criticism ignores the success the team has enjoyed in recent years.

“We haven’t gone 50 years without winning anything,” Arbeloa said. “This club has high standards and a constant desire to improve. Real Madrid is financially stable, well-managed, and has great players. I’m convinced the club will strengthen the squad again and return to winning ways.”

--IANS

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