Navarro back in top 30 as Marcinko breaks through in latest WTA Rankings

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The final week of clay-court action before the French Open produced notable movement in the latest WTA rankings, with title wins in Strasbourg and Rabat driving a fresh reshuffle across the standings.

The standout rise came from Emma Navarro, who surged back into the Top 30 after capturing the Strasbourg Open title. The American climbed 14 places to World No. 25 following a decisive turnaround in form, having entered the tournament with a 5–11 season record after a month-long break due to illness earlier in the year.

Navarro’s run to the WTA 500 title marked her third career trophy and first on clay, featuring resilient three-set wins over Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, along with a statement victory over a Top 10 opponent. The result restores momentum for the former World No. 8, who had slipped to No. 39 prior to the tournament.

In Rabat, rising Croatian Petra Marčinko delivered a breakthrough performance to claim her maiden WTA title, rising 25 spots to a career-high World No. 51. The former junior world No. 1 dropped just one set throughout the week, converting her potential into a first tour-level crown in dominant fashion.

The runner-up in Rabat, Anhelina Kalinina, also made significant progress despite a painful finish. Competing in her first final since Rome 2023, Kalinina retired due to a toe injury while trailing, but still climbed 29 places to World No. 60 as she continues her comeback from a long injury layoff.

Elsewhere, Daria Kasatkina moved up nine spots to World No. 53 after reaching the Strasbourg quarterfinals. The former Top 10 player, who has been working her way back from a hip injury earlier this season, has shown steady improvement following her WTA 125 title run last month.

With all players now participating in the French Open, the latest rankings update reflects a shifting clay-court landscape defined by comeback stories, breakthrough champions, and renewed momentum for several players heading into the season’s second Grand Slam.

--IANS

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