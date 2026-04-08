Warner admits drinking wine as new details emerge in drink driving case

Sydney, April 8 (IANS) Fresh details have emerged in the drink-driving case involving former Australia opener David Warner, with reports revealing that the veteran cricketer told police he had consumed alcohol shortly before being stopped in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Warner allegedly informed officers that he had been drinking with a friend prior to getting behind the wheel on Easter Sunday, stating he had consumed three glasses of wine before attempting to drive back to his residence in Maroubra, NewsCorp reported.

The 39-year-old was intercepted during a random breath-testing operation, where police observed a van stopping and parking just short of the checkpoint. Officers then approached the vehicle and conducted a roadside test, which returned a positive reading for alcohol.

Warner was then taken to Maroubra Police Station for further analysis, where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit. He has since been charged with a mid-range drink-driving offence and is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.

The latest development adds to an already high-profile case involving the former Australian international, who continues to feature prominently in franchise cricket despite stepping away from international duties in 2024.

Warner is currently leading Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 and had briefly returned to Australia during a break in the tournament. He had recently scored a half-century in a match in Lahore on April 2.

The incident comes on the heels of a prolific domestic T20 season, where Warner enjoyed a standout run in the Big Bash League, averaging 86.6 for Sydney Thunder and earning captaincy honours in the tournament’s team of the season. The franchise has declined to comment on the matter.

Warner, one of Australia’s most accomplished modern-day batters, amassed 8786 runs in 112 Tests at an average exceeding 44, including a career-best unbeaten 335 against Pakistan. Since retiring from Test cricket, he has also taken up commentary duties.

If convicted, the charge could have implications for Warner’s commercial engagements and professional commitments. The latest controversy adds to past disciplinary issues in his career, including his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The case is set to be heard next month.

--IANS

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