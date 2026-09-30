Gauahar Khan says 'Choti bachchi jaise gir gayi’ as Mary Kom accused Qazi Touqeer of pushing her

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress and former 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan called out Mary Kom for blaming Qazi Touqeer for hurting her in 'Bigg Boss 20'.

During the latest task for captaincy, Mary Kom was seen falling on the ground. She blamed Qazi for pushing her, leading to her fall during the task.

On Wednesday, Gauahar took to the Stories section of her Instagram and uploaded a video sharing her views on the entire incident.

In her post, Gauahar recalled doing several dangerous and physically and mentally draining tasks inside the 'Bigg Boss' house. She added that there were times when they even had to stay awake the entire night for a task.

Talking about the latest task on 'BB20', Gauahar said that despite being such a reputed athlete with exceptional stamina, Mary Kom fell like a child during the task.

“Itni badi hamari country ki hasti, jinme itna strength hai ki woh kisi ko bhi pachhaar de apni strength se. But woh keh rahi hai Qazi ka haath bag mein daalne se woh gir gayi! Please yaar! Weekend ke vaar pe please call out! I am requesting. Qazi ke haath daalne ke baad jab woh bahar nikala woh uss waqt giri hai. Woh literally ek choti bachchi jaise gir gayi. Kuch usme harsh pull nahi tha. I understand that the bag was heavy, but you'd expect more strength from Mary Kom ji. (She is such a big name in our country and has so much strength that she can literally pick anyone up and throw them down. Despite that, she is saying that she fell due to Qazi putting his hand in the bag. She fell like a small kid. There was no harsh pull in that),” Gauahar said in the clip.

'Bigg Boss 20' premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, including Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Rhiti Tiwari, Qazi Touqeer, Isha Rikhi, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Yung DSA (Harsh Machare), Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aman Gandhi, and Uditi Singh as contestants.

--IANS

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