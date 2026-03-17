March 17, 2026 8:44 PM हिंदी

Walton Goggins to share the screen with Marion Cotillard in Biblical movie Job

Walton Goggins to share the screen with Marion Cotillard in Biblical movie Job

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Walton Goggins has been signed to star alongside Marion Cotillard in the Biblical movie Job.

The 54-year-old Emmy and Golden Globe nominee known for roles in ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Fallout’, 54, will lead the film opposite Marion Cotillard, 50, the Academy Award-winning actress recognised for La Vie en Rose and The Morning Show, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In the film adaptation of the biblical Book of Job from writer and director Yuval Adler, the pair will play a couple attempting to stage a bold and immersive theatrical interpretation of the Book of Job. The biblical story centres on Job, a man whose faith in God is tested through extreme suffering after losing his wealth, his children and his health, yet who ultimately remains faithful. According to an early synopsis, the film will move between timelines, juxtaposing the ancient wager between God and Satan with the modern-day collapse of a marriage under pressure.

As the couple’s private lives begin to bleed into their creative work, tensions escalate during the production and a confrontation on set raises a question at the centre of the story, who gets to play God?

As per ‘Female First UK’, Yuval Adler, the Israeli writer and director behind the project, confirmed the casting as the film moves forward in development.

He said, “We want the film to feel both timeless and urgent, like the Book of Job itself. Together, Marion and Walton will elevate this story beyond anything I could have imagined on the page”.

The filmmaker previously directed the 2013 feature Bethlehem, which won the top prize at the Venice Days section of the Venice Film Festival and served as Israel’s entry for the 2014 Academy Awards.

Since then, Yuval has directed a series of international productions, including 2019 thriller The Operative, starring Diane Kruger, the 2020 drama The Secrets We Keep, led by Noomi Rapace and the 2023 action thriller Sympathy for the Devil, featuring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Nita Ambani awarded for social impact, women empowerment initiatives

Nita Ambani awarded for social impact, women empowerment initiatives

Mamata skips Nandigram, chooses familiar turf to face ex-aide

Mamata skips Nandigram, chooses familiar turf to face ex-aide

Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik, and Jasmine Shekar are ready for battle in 6th leg of WPG Tour at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit:

Golf: Ridhima, Tvesa, and Jasmine ready for battle in 6th leg of WPG Tour

Pakistan: Rights body expresses concern over continued detention of Baloch leaders (File image)

Pakistan: Rights body expresses concern over continued detention of Baloch leaders

The spotlight will be manager Hansi Flick as FC Barcelona seek victory over Newcastle United at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona seek victory over Newcastle in Camp Nou

Australian parliament moves cross-party motion raising concern over human rights in Tibet

Australian parliament moves cross-party motion raising concern over human rights in Tibet

Odisha: Kushunupur selected as 'smart village', scientific innovation to transform its growth landscape

Odisha: Kushunupur selected as 'smart village', scientific innovation to transform its growth landscape

In Jharkhand's Palamu, beneficiaries heap praise on Ayushman Bharat scheme for free treatment

In Jharkhand's Palamu, beneficiaries heap praise on Ayushman Bharat scheme for free treatment

UN Rights chief urges end to hostilities after Pakistani airstrike on Kabul hospital kills hundreds

UN Rights chief urges end to hostilities after Pakistani airstrike on Kabul hospital kills hundreds

Aryav Shah leads after round one in DP World PGTI NexGen Gurugram 2026 being played at the Golden Greens Golf & Country Club in Gurugram on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen: Aryav Shah leads after round one at Golden Greens