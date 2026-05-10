May 10, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

PM Gati-Shakti reforms make Madhya Pradesh a strong investment hub: Pranav Adani

PM Gati-Shakti reforms make Madhya Pradesh a strong investment hub: Pranav Adani

Guna, May 10 (IANS) Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a major industrial destination, Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani said on Sunday that improvements in logistics, industrial infrastructure and transportation facilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Gati-Shakti vision have created a strong ecosystem for investments in the state.

Addressing the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Adani Cement in Guna, Pranav Adani said the project marks not just the beginning of a cement plant, but a new chapter in Madhya Pradesh's development journey.

"Under the Prime Minister's PM Gati-Shakti Vision, the improvements made here in logistics, industrial infrastructure, and transportation facilities have created a very robust environment for investment," he added.

He said the state has gained fresh momentum under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, with a clear focus on infrastructure, industry and employment generation.

Pranav Adani noted that Madhya Pradesh's projected GDP of more than Rs 15 lakh crore in 2025 reflects the pace at which the state economy is expanding.

He said the policy push towards industrial growth and infrastructure development has strengthened investor confidence.

He also thanked Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for extending support to industrial and development initiatives in the region.

"Your cooperation and efforts have been of immense assistance to us. As a result, development plans have quickly materialised -- not merely on paper, but on the ground as well," he added.

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Adani Vikas Kendra in Shivpuri district, Pranav Adani said such initiatives reflect the Adani Group's long-term commitment towards regional growth and social development.

He said the Adani Group is currently engaged in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, logistics and green technology, and reiterated that the group's objective goes beyond business expansion.

"This is not merely an investment in a cement plant. It is an investment based on trust in the people of Madhya Pradesh, in the future of local youth, and in partnership for the progress of the state," he added.

Pranav Adani also said that the industry-friendly environment created by the Madhya Pradesh government and the faster pace of decision-making have encouraged large-scale investments in the state.

Reaffirming the conglomerate's commitment to the region, he added that the Adani Group will continue to work as a partner in Madhya Pradesh's development and contribute to India's nation-building efforts.

--IANS

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