May 10, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty is all heart as son Ahan pays an ode to mom Mana on Mother's Day

Suniel Shetty is all heart as son Ahan pays an Ode to mom Mana on Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty was all hearts as his actor son, Ahan Shetty, penned a heartfelt Mother's Day note for Mana Shetty on social media.

Thanking his mother for the selfless love, the 'Border 2' actor wrote on his official Instagram handle, "My biggest strength, my safest place, and the person who has loved me the most without ever asking for anything in return…Happy Mother’s Day, Mumma. (sic)"

Ahan further expressed his gratitude to his mom for everything she does for him, claiming he will always need his mother, no matter how old he gets.

The 'Tadap' actor added, "I honestly don’t know what I would do without you. Through every phase of my life, you’ve been my constant, quietly sacrificing your own comfort, carrying everyone’s worries on your shoulders, and still making sure we always felt loved, protected, and cared for. No matter how old I get, I know I’ll always need you beside me."

"Thank you for every sleepless night, every silent sacrifice, every hug when I wasn’t doing my best, and every time you chose us before yourself. I may not say it enough, but everything good in me comes from you. I love you more than words will ever be able to express. Happy Mother’s Day, Mumma", he concluded the post.

Expressing his love, Suniel reacted to the post with a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Suniel's daughter, and Ahan's sister, Athiya Shetty, also left a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

Ahan's latest social media post included a set of rare pictures of the mother and son duo, ranging from Ahan's childhood to the present.

Talking about professional commitments, Suniel will soon be seen in "Hera Pheri 3", alongside Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the eagerly anticipated comedy sequel will see him reprising his iconic role as Shyam.

--IANS

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