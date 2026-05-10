Operation Sindoor marks major shift in India’s military doctrine: Report

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India’s military doctrine and strategic posture have undergone a significant transformation following Operation Sindoor, with defence analysts arguing that the operation marked a decisive shift from reactive deterrence to a more assertive and proactive military strategy against cross-border terrorism and hostile adversaries.

According to an analysis published by Eurasia Review, based on a paper by the Observer Research Foundation, Operation Sindoor emerged as an "inflection point" in India’s defence policy after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The report said the Indian military not only imposed substantial costs on Pakistan during the operation but also denied Islamabad any meaningful military gains in return. Analysts described the episode as evidence of India’s growing willingness to take calculated risks in confronting terrorism and its alleged state sponsors.

The article authored by Kartik Bommakanti and Rahul Rawat noted that India’s military thinking has evolved beyond the earlier "Cold Start Doctrine", which was largely designed as a rapid retaliatory response after a terrorist strike or conventional attack. In contrast, the newly emerging "Cold Strike" doctrine focuses on controlled pre-emption and proactive shaping of the adversary moves through swift application of military power.

Under this evolving doctrine, India is emphasising faster mobilisation, compressed operational timelines, and integrated tri-service warfare. The report highlighted the November 2025 "Trishul Exercise", which demonstrated synchronised multi-domain operations involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Analysts said the exercise showcased India’s growing capability to conduct integrated "sensor-shooter-decision" missions under tight time constraints — described as a "kill-web" operational architecture essential for Cold Strike readiness.

One of the most notable organisational changes after Operation Sindoor has been the creation of specialised combat formations, including the "Rudra Brigades" and "Bhairav" commando units. According to the report, the Rudra Brigades are intended for rapid offensive contingencies against Pakistan in plains terrain, while the Bhairav units are designed for mountainous operations along both the Pakistan and China fronts.

The report said the Bhairav units would act as force multipliers in high-altitude combat zones and free elite special forces for more strategic missions. Analysts argued that the reforms reflect India’s increasing focus on high-speed, precision warfare and multi-domain coordination.

The Eurasia Review article further pointed out that the Indian armed forces have accelerated acquisitions of advanced military systems following the operation. These include upgrades to T-90 tank engines, airborne early warning and control systems, electronic warfare systems, surface-to-air missiles, loitering munitions, long-range guided rocket ammunition for the Pinaka systems, drone detection platforms, and upgraded missile defence capabilities.

The report also noted the growing role of drones in Indian military planning. Armoured regiments are reportedly being equipped with "Shaurya Squadrons" — drone units intended for surveillance, precision strikes, electronic warfare, and logistics support. Though still in developmental stages, analysts believe these units reflect lessons drawn from recent conflicts worldwide where unmanned systems have become critical force multipliers.

Another key takeaway from the analysis is India’s increasing emphasis on jointness and integrated warfare. In 2025, the Indian military released multiple doctrinal papers, including the Joint Doctrine for Multi-Domain Operations and doctrines relating to cyberspace, airborne, heliborne, and amphibious operations. These documents aim to improve interoperability among the three services and build mission-centric readiness.

The analysis argued that Operation Sindoor reinforced India’s conventional military superiority over Pakistan and established what some experts termed a "new normal" in India’s response to cross-border terrorism. The report also stressed that India increasingly appears willing to target terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistani territory, reflecting a reduced reliance on strategic restraint. Analysts described this as a significant shift in India’s deterrence posture.

The analysis concluded that although Operation Sindoor marked a substantial doctrinal evolution, India’s transformation would remain incomplete without deeper organisational reforms, greater jointness, and faster institutional adaptation to future warfare challenges.

--IANS

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