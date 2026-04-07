Wales captain and ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey announces retirement

Cardiff, April 7 (IANS) Former Arsenal midfielder and Wales football team captain Aaron Ramsey has decided to bring down curtains on his professional football career as the country's legendary player announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Ramsey retires as one of Wales' greatest players, scoring 21 goals in 86 matches and representing his country at three major tournaments.

He played a crucial role in Wales' historic run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, earning a place in the Union of European Football Associations'(UEFA) team of the tournament.

"This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football," Ramsey said in a statement.

"Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways," he added.

Ramsey also thanked his former club Arsenal, where the midfielder spent 11 years. Ramsey won three FA Cups with the club - scoring the winning goal in two of those finals.

"To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can’t thank you enough. We’ve been through everything together, and it’s been an honour to represent you. Diolch."

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Mexican outfit Pumas in December, having not played for the club since September. He wanted to represent his country, Wales, in the FIFA World Cup, but the team lost to Bosnia in the qualifiers, which ended those hopes.

"Thank you to all the clubs I’ve been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff who have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level," He said.

"And a huge thank you to my wife and children and all my family. Without you by my side throughout, none of this would have been possible," he concluded.

--IANS

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