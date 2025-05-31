May 31, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

VPTL fixtures announced; Mascot and team jerseys unveiled

Vidarbha Pro T20 League fixtures announced; Mascot and team jerseys unveiled by Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur on Saturday. Photo credit: VCA

Nagpur, May 31 (IANS) The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Saturday announced the fixtures of the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, which is scheduled to be played from June 5 to 15. The Governing Council of the VPTL also launched the League Anthem, the Mascot (Waaghoba), as well as the team jerseys at a mega launch event on Saturday.

VCA President, Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (Retd), who delivered the welcome address, also launched the League Anthem. Past President of the VCA, Adwait Manohar, felicitated former India pacer Chetan Sharma, who was a special guest at the function.

Prashant Vaidya felicitated VPTL ambassadors Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami, who drew loud cheers from the audience. Felicitation of the six franchise owners was followed by a lucky draw to determine which two teams get to play the inaugural match of the VPTL on June 5, which will be followed by an opening ceremony featuring Bollywood melody king Sonu Nigam.

The fixtures were then drawn up and released. The final of the men's and women’s leagues will be held on June 15 (Sunday).

Tickets for the opening day match will be available for sale on the online ticketing platform District by Zomato. Entry will be free for spectators on other days, the Vidarbha Cricket Association informed on the occasion.

Thereafter, the team jerseys were unveiled with all the captains sporting the colours of their respective franchises. All matches will be hosted at the world-class VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. The VPTL features six franchise teams for men and three for women.

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be broadcast live on a DD Sports channel and streamed live on leading OTT platforms Jio-Hotstar, Waves, and Fancode. Former Indian and international cricket stars will be part of the commentary team.

Men's teams: Pagariya Strikers, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, NECO Master Blaster, Orange Tigers vs Nagpur Heroz.

Women's teams: Nagpur Titans, Orange Tigresses, NECO Master Blaster

--IANS

bsk/

