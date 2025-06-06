June 06, 2025 10:49 PM हिंदी

Documentary ‘Searching for Choti’ to screen at the EcoReels Film Festival

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Chandra Mouli Mallampalli's short documentary "Searching for Choti" is all set to be screened on 7th June this year at the EcoReels Film Festival 2025 in New Delhi.

The project revolves around the challenging journey of Subas Behera, a local fisherman turned conservation advocate, and wildlife filmmaker Giridhar Nayak as they go on the search for one of India’s rarest wild cats - the Fishing Cats.

Set against the backdrop of Chilika, India’s largest brackish water lagoon in Odisha, the drama reveals what it feels like to survive in a constantly changing environment and align with nature for co-existence.

Aside from playing the lead, Nayak is also on board the team as the cinematographer.

Talking about "Searching for Choti" Mallampalli shared, “This film looks at how wetlands like Chilika support both wildlife and local communities and how that balance is now at risk. With less freshwater and a rise in intensive farming, the landscape is changing."

Revealing his motive behind the drama, the director added, "Through this film, I hope to highlight how protecting wetlands and communities goes hand in hand.”

Off to a great start, the film has also been awarded the 'Best Short Film on Nature and Wildlife' at the International Motion Picture Awards in Canada.

In addition to "Searching for Choti", Mallampalli and Nayak have collaborated on another project, "Mandala". The feature documentary has been made under the direction of Nayak, with Mallampalli as the line producer.

The drama talks about the snakebite deaths and human-snake conflict while focusing on the journey of two emergency doctors on Maharashtra’s Konkan coast.

After starting his career as a passionate wildlife and environmental storyteller, Mallampalli went on to work as an Assistant Producer and director, with the objective of bringing out real-world impactful stories.

--IANS

pm/

