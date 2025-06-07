June 07, 2025 12:57 AM हिंदी

VPTL 2025: Batters need to take more responsibility, says NECO Master Blaster skipper Jitesh Sharma after first loss

Batters need to take more responsibility, says NECO Master Blaster skipper Jitesh Sharma after first loss in first match of Vidarbha Pro T20 League in Nagpur on Friday.

Nagpur, June 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Jitesh Sharma, who is captaining NECO Master Blaster in Vidarbha Pro T20 League, feels that the batting unit needs to step up their game following the loss in the first match.

Bharat Rangers clinched a tense 23-run win over NECO Master Blaster in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League match on Friday. Leading the side, Jitesh Sharma too wasn't able to make a mark, but the batter is confident of doing well in the coming games.

"This is a learning phase for us in the Vidarbha League. It's our first year, and naturally, there will be mistakes—but what's important is that we learn and improve. The IPL is a different league altogether and can't be compared directly, but we can definitely raise our standards and skill levels here," said Jitesh Sharma after the match.

"Yes, there were mistakes today, especially with the bat, but we want to focus on the positives. We bowled really well, but the batting unit needs to take more responsibility. As a player and captain, I just want to see the youngsters enjoying the game and growing through the experience," he added.

NECO Master Blaster will lock horns with Nagpur Titans on Saturday before meeting Nagpur Heroz on Sunday. "Our plan for the next match is simple—focus on playing better cricket and aim for a win," said Jitesh Sharma.

Chasing a modest target of 132, NECO Master Blaster faltered to be all out for 108. Tight spells from N. Bhute (3-32) and M. Dosi (2-23) dismantled the middle-order. NECO Master Blasters' innings never gained momentum after early wickets, with only Gaurav Dhoble and Akash Kombe showing some resistance.

Men's squad:

Jitesh Sharma (Capt, Wk), R. Sanjay (Vice-captain), Aryam Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Kombe, Vedant Dighade (Wk), Gaurav Dhobley, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh

--IANS

hs/bsk/

