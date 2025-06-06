Nehru's Rs 14,000 cr gift to Pakistan? Nishikant Dubey cites IWT clause to back claim

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has once again targeted the Gandhi family, accusing them of favouring Pakistan at India's expense concerning the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In a post on X, Dubey highlighted India's financial contributions to Pakistan under the treaty, suggesting that the Gandhi family's policies have been detrimental to India's interests.

Dubey, in a post on X, wrote in Hindi (translated in English): "The Gandhi family fed the snake called Pakistan with both water and blood for 77 years. But read this document carefully— in return for attacks on Indian lives, the Congress icon, Prime Minister Nehru, not only gave away 80 per cent of India’s water under the Indus Waters Treaty but also gave Pakistan what is today worth around Rs 14,000 crore for building dams and canals. Sell the country, fatten Pakistan by feeding it water, and die taking bullets and abuse—this is the India the Gandhi family created."

To support his claim, Dubey attached Article V (Financial Provisions) of the Indus Waters Treaty in his post, which confirms that India agreed to pay 62.06 million pounds (a massive sum at the time) as financial assistance to Pakistan for building replacement infrastructure. The payment was to be made in 10 equal annual instalments and was non-refundable, regardless of any provocations or hostilities.

The IWT, signed in 1960, allocated the three western rivers—the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—to Pakistan, and the three eastern rivers—the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—to India. Despite this allocation, Article V of the treaty stipulates that India agreed to make a fixed contribution of 62,060,000 pounds towards the cost of constructing new headworks and canal systems for irrigation from the western rivers in Pakistan's Punjab province. This financial commitment was to be paid in 10 equal annual instalments, starting on November 1, 1960.

Dubey's criticism centres on this provision, questioning the rationale behind India's financial support to Pakistan, especially when the country was facing challenges related to terrorism and border security from there. He contends that such agreements, made during the tenure of the Congress-led government, have compromised India's strategic interests.

In April 2025, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India suspended the treaty, citing national security concerns and asserting Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assertively said that Pakistan would no longer receive water over which India holds rights, signalling a shift in India's approach to the treaty.

While the suspension of the treaty has been a significant development, the financial provisions under Article V remain a point of contention. Critics argue that India's contributions to Pakistan under the treaty were excessive, given the geopolitical dynamics and security challenges.

