VP Radhakrishnan visits Nuwara Eliya to review Indian Housing Project for Tamil community in Sri Lanka

Colombo, April 20 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday arrived in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, to visit sites of the Indian Housing Project aimed at supporting the Indian-origin Tamil community.

The visit marks a key engagement in strengthening India’s developmental and people-centric cooperation with Sri Lanka.

The Vice President’s official X handle informed about the visit, stating, “Vice President of India Shri C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, today to visit sites of the Indian Housing Project for the Indian-origin Tamil community.”

The housing initiative is part of India’s broader development assistance framework in Sri Lanka, focusing on improving living conditions and infrastructure support for Tamil families in plantation regions.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President Radhakrishnan called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where both leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral and cultural relations between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, “Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (Sunday). They held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history and cultural values.”

He further added, “Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy and to further strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of both nations. The discussions also focused on various initiatives including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 mn package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.”

The visit also saw engagement with Sri Lanka’s political leadership, as Radhakrishnan met Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Colombo on Sunday. The MEA said, “During the ongoing visit of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to Sri Lanka, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa called on Vice President in Colombo. Both leaders discussed further strengthening India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties.”

Premadasa noted that the discussions focused on enhancing trade relations, deepening economic cooperation, and exploring practical opportunities to benefit both nations.

The series of meetings and site visits highlight India’s continued diplomatic and developmental outreach in Sri Lanka, with a strong emphasis on housing, infrastructure support, and strengthening long-standing cultural ties.

--IANS

rs/