June 04, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

PM Modi urges athletes to become ambassadors of Ayush Ministry's 'Yoga 365' campaign

PM Modi urges athletes to become ambassadors of Ayush Ministry's 'Yoga 365' campaign

Ahmedabad/New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on athletes participating in the inaugural 'World Yogasana Championship' to become global ambassadors of the Ayush Ministry's 'Yoga 365' campaign when they return to their home countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the championship in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said the campaign had been launched to encourage year-round engagement with yoga and promote healthier lifestyles across communities.

"Taking this thought forward, the Ministry of AYUSH has launched the 'Yoga 365' campaign," he added.

The Prime Minister linked the initiative to this year's International Day of Yoga theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", and said yoga offered an accessible way for people to remain active and healthy throughout their lives.

PM Modi urged athletes from across the world to help spread awareness about yoga beyond the championship.

"When you return to your respective countries, take this message of yoga with you. All of you can become ambassadors of 'Yoga 365' in your own countries. Your experience and your faith in yoga can connect the entire world with this message," he said.

The appeal came as Ahmedabad hosted the first World Yogasana Championship, which has attracted more than 400 competitors from over 60 countries.

The event is being held from June 4 to 8 and is regarded as a landmark effort to develop Yogasana as a structured international sport.

PM Modi said yoga's appeal extended beyond physical fitness and offered a practical approach to preventive health.

"Yoga frees people from indulgence and also from disease. Most importantly, it is one of the best ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a minimum budget," he added.

The Ayush Ministry has been at the forefront of government initiatives aimed at expanding yoga participation in India and internationally.

The World Yogasana Championship has also received support from the Ministry alongside sports authorities and organising bodies involved in promoting Yogasana globally.

PM Modi said the championship represented more than a sporting competition and offered an opportunity to spread the broader message of yoga worldwide.

Congratulating the organisers and participants, the Prime Minister added: "The athletes' experiences and commitment to yoga could help strengthen international awareness of the practice and contribute to the continued growth of yoga-related initiatives throughout the year."

--IANS

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