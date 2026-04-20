VP Radhakrishnan departs for Delhi after 'successfully' concluding Sri Lanka visit

Colombo, April 22 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan departed for New Delhi after concluding a successful two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Monday.

The Vice President's visit yielded key outcomes focused on further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations, including eased OCI eligibility to sixth-generation Indian Origin Tamils (IOTs) for simpler travel to India.

VP Radhakrishnan also virtually handed over a cluster of houses to plantation workers under the Indian Housing Project Phase III, made an announcement of Northern Railway Line resumption, and installation of three new Bailey bridges as post-Cyclone Ditwah rehabilitation.

The agreements also covered enhanced estate worker scholarships, health facilities in Mullaitivu and Eastern Province, farmer clusters, Ayurveda projects, and Sri Lanka joining the International Big Cat Alliance.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President offered prayers at the Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya and said that the Indian government's initiative to renovate the religious site would further strengthen the historical ties between the two nations.

The Vice President also paid respects at the Hanuman Kovil, venerating the sacred footsteps of Lord Hanuman from his meeting with Devi Sita at the Ashok Vatika.

In a post on X, the Vice President's Office wrote, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan visited the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya, Sri Lanka. The sacred temple associated with the holy Ramayana stands as a profound reminder of the deep cultural and civilisational linkages between India and Sri Lanka. The Vice President also paid respects at the Hanuman Kovil, venerating the sacred footsteps of Lord Hanuman from his meeting with Devi Sita at the Ashok Vatika."

"Recalling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's announcement during his visit to Sri Lanka last year that the Seetha Amman Temple would be renovated with the assistance of the Government of India, he said that the initiative would further strengthen the historical ties between the two countries," he added.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also visited houses built with the Indian Government's assistance under the Indian Housing Project (Phase III) at Liddlesdale Estate, Ragala, Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, and interacted with the beneficiaries.

"The Vice President expressed his happiness at meeting the Indian-origin Tamil community and stated that the Government and people of India have a deep commitment to the welfare of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka. He noted that the Government of India has so far provided 50,000 houses for the Tamil families in Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka, as well as to Indian origin Tamil families in plantation regions. He added that an additional 10,000 houses will be delivered under the fourth phase of the Indian Housing Project," the Vice President's Office posted on X.

The post further mentioned that while interacting with Indian-origin Tamils in Nuwara Eliya, the Vice President expressed his deep sorrow over the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwa. He also discussed India's relief and rescue operations launched under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' in response to the natural calamity.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President Radhakrishnan called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where both leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral and cultural relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (Sunday). They held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history and cultural values."

The Ministry further added, "Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan reaffirmed India's commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy and to further strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of both nations. The discussions also focused on various initiatives, including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 mn package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka."

Vice President Radhakrishnan also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Sunday and discussed the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties, including people-to-people bonds.

The visit also saw engagement with Sri Lanka's political leadership, as the Vice President met Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Colombo on Sunday. The MEA said, "Both leaders discussed further strengthening India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties."

Premadasa noted that the discussions focused on enhancing trade relations, deepening economic cooperation, and exploring practical opportunities to benefit both nations.

The series of meetings and site visits highlights India's continued diplomatic and developmental outreach in Sri Lanka, with a strong emphasis on housing, infrastructure support, and strengthening long-standing cultural ties.

--IANS

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