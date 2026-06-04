June 04, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

PM Modi recalls support of 190 countries for India's 'International Yoga Day' proposal

PM Modi recalls support of 190 countries for India's 'International Yoga Day' proposal

Ahmedabad/New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the global acceptance of yoga, recalling that 190 countries had supported India's proposal at the United Nations for the establishment of the 'International Yoga Day' nearly a decade ago.

Addressing athletes and delegates at the opening of the first World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said the overwhelming backing for the proposal reflected the universal appeal of yoga and its role in promoting health and collective well-being.

"Nearly a decade ago, India took the proposal for the International Day of Yoga to the United Nations. We wanted to connect the ancient Indian tradition with the health and collective well-being of all humanity. At that time, 190 countries supported India's proposal," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said it was encouraging to see millions of people around the world incorporating yoga into their daily routines and embracing practices such as meditation and pranayama.

The Prime Minister's virtual remarks came as athletes from more than 60 countries gathered in Ahmedabad for the inaugural World Yogasana Championship, the first global competition dedicated to Yogasana as a competitive sporting discipline.

The five-day event has attracted more than 400 athletes from across Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and other regions.

Prime Minister Modi said every living tradition evolves over time and that Yogasana sports represented the next phase in yoga's development.

"Today, it gives great happiness to see that millions of people have made yoga a part of their daily routine. Meditation and pranayama are becoming a part of their lifestyle," he added.

The championship is being viewed as an important milestone in efforts to expand yoga's reach beyond wellness and establish Yogasana as a globally recognised competitive sport.

Organisers have introduced standardised judging criteria and competition formats aimed at creating an internationally accepted sporting framework.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed athletes from around the world and said: "Ahmedabad, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage City, was an appropriate venue for the historic event."

He added that the participation of countries from different parts of the world demonstrated the growing international interest in yoga and reflected the success of efforts to connect the ancient Indian practice with contemporary global health priorities.

--IANS

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