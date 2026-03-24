Voll breaks into top 10 of women’s T20I rankings after maiden ton vs WI

Dubai, March 24 (IANS) The latest update to the ICC Women’s T20I rankings has brought significant movement across both batting and bowling charts, with Australia’s rising opener Georgia Voll breaking into the top 10 of the batting rankings for the first time in her career.

Her quickfire 39 in the second match against the West Indies proved pivotal in boosting her position, underlining her growing importance at the top of the order. Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has also made progress, climbing two spots to 18th after delivering back-to-back half-centuries against South Africa.

One of the most remarkable stories in the rankings comes from Rwanda, where 15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde has entered the list at 66th position. The young batter made headlines by becoming the first cricketer to score a century on T20I debut, achieving the feat against Ghana. In doing so, she also became the youngest player, male or female, to register a hundred in the format, marking a historic moment for associate cricket.

South Africa’s emerging talent Annerie Dercksen, who was named ICC Emerging Player of the Year in 2024, has surged 18 places to 55th. Her unbeaten 55 in a recent match in New Zealand played a key role in this rise.

Other batters making gains include Australia’s Ellyse Perry, who has moved up to 20th, and the West Indies’ Qiana Joseph, who jumped 14 spots to 33rd. New Zealand’s Maddy Green and West Indies veteran Stafanie Taylor have also edged upward in the rankings.

In the bowling department, South Africa’s left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has entered the top 10, rising to ninth after claiming five wickets in three matches. Australia’s Georgia Wareham also impressed, moving up to 12th following a three-wicket haul in two games.

White Ferns seamer Jess Kerr has reached a career-best ranking of 15th after an outstanding series against South Africa, where she picked up eight wickets, including a decisive three for 16 in Wellington. Elsewhere, Ayabonga Khaka and Kim Garth have also registered notable improvements.

--IANS

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