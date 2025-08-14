Vodafone Idea’s net loss widens to Rs 6,608 crore in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Vodafone Idea’s losses grew in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) as the telecom operator reported a net loss of Rs 6,608 crore, compared to Rs 6,432 crore in the same period previous fiscal (Q1 FY25).

However, the company’s revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to Rs 11,023 crore, up from Rs 10,508 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 177 during the quarter, compared to Rs 154 in Q1 FY25 -- marking a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 4,612 crore, up 10 per cent from Rs 4,205 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin improved to 41.8 per cent from 40 per cent in the same period previous financial year.

Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said the quarter marked a decisive turnaround for the company.

He noted that investments made in the past three quarters to expand 4G coverage have started showing results, with subscriber losses down 90 per cent compared to Q2 and Q3 of last financial year -- the lowest decline since the merger.

The company has launched 5G services in 22 cities across 13 circles and plans to expand further in line with the rising adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones.

Data usage has reached record levels, driven by the popularity of its SuperHero and Non-stop SuperHero plans.

Moondra added that Vodafone Idea is continuing to invest in capital expenditure and, to meet its broader plans of Rs 500–550 billion, is in talks with lenders to secure debt funding.

