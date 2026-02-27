Human rights body flags abuses by Pakistani forces across Balochistan

Quetta, Feb 27 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Friday drew attention to escalating abuses by Pakistani forces across Balochistan, documenting 107 enforced disappearances and 78 extrajudicial killings throughout January.

In its latest report, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) recorded 107 enforced disappearances, including a woman.

As per the findings among the 107 documented cases, 78 individuals were abducted through house raids, while 29 were taken into custody through other forms of detention.

In terms of perpetrators, it said Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) were involved in the largest number of abductions with 56 cases, followed by intelligence agencies in 32 cases, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in 12 cases, and Pakistan-backed death squads in seven incidents.

Among the districts, Kech recorded the highest number of cases with 28 incidents, followed by Quetta with 20 cases, while Gwadar and Panjgur recorded 17 and 14 abductions, respectively. Additional cases were reported from Kharan with nine cases, Khuzdar with six, Karachi with four, Hub and Awaran with three each, Dera Bugti with two, and Mastung with one case.

According to the report in January, a total of 78 killings were documented across Balochistan, including 77 men and one woman. The identities of 44 victims could not be confirmed.

“Out of 78 recorded cases, alleged encounters were the most frequent, with 41 incidents, followed by 15 fake encounters. Drone strikes caused eight deaths, while target killings and custodial killings each accounted for six cases. Honour killings were the least common, with two reported incidents,” the HRCB stated.

The report identified the Pakistani Army as responsible for the largest number, totalling 41 incidents. The Counter-Terrorism Department accounted for 13 cases, and the Frontier Corps for 11, while death squads and unknown perpetrators were each linked to five incidents.

Meanwhile, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Friday stated that Balochistan is heavily militarised with Pakistani military check-posts established not only on the highways but within major cities of the province.

“No one can move freely. Intimidation, humiliation and enforced disappearances are common on military check-posts. Military raids continue everyday. Military forces storm into the homes, harass and torture the native population, loot precious belongings and demolish or burn the houses,” the BYC stated.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

