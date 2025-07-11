July 11, 2025 2:26 PM हिंदी

Vivek, Divyanka celebrate 9 years of marriage: We still choose each other every time

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) As the popular television couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have completed nine years of marital bliss, the actor said that they choose each other everywhere, every time.

Vivek took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of pictures and videos from their romantic getaway to celebrate the milestone.

He captioned the post: “9 years of marriage and she still laughs at my jokes. Everytime. Almost. Grateful for the journey, the madness, the peace with Her. We still choose each other everywhere, everytime P.s Zero posts on the day coz we were busy living it (sic).”

It was on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” when Vivek and Divyanka first met and fell in love. They got engaged in January 2016 and got married in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

Talking about Divyanka, she is known for playing the double roles of Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In 2017, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant where she emerged as the runner-up.

On July 3, Divyanka had shared a couple of photos with her husband from their recent outing.

She wrote, “An outing... One of many that's regular, yet so vital in helping us bond better, interact differently & rediscover each other.”

Divyanka Tripathi’s most recent appearance was in the web series “The Magic of Shiri,“ where she portrayed Shiri, a homemaker with aspirations of becoming a magician. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Namit Das, Darshan Jariwala, Nishank Verma and Parmeet Sethi.

