Vivek Agnihotri announces film ‘Operation Sindoor’ based on Lt Gen K. J. S. Dhillon’s book

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday announced his next project, ‘Operation Sindoor’, a film inspired by Lt Gen K. J. S. Dhillon’s book that delves into India’s covert military operations across the border.

Vivek took to Instagram, where he shared that he has joined hands with T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar to make a movie based on the book “Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.”

The director shared that the film aims to bring to the screen a narrative rooted in real incidents that reshaped the security landscape of the subcontinent.

He wrote: “Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.”

“The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan,” Vivek added.

According to the filmmaker, the story is set against the backdrop of the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. It explores strategic military responses, backed by extensive on-ground research and inputs from multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

“Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality... not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”

Bhushan Kumar said in a statement: "Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility. This is not just a film. It is a revelation. When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully.”

An armed conflict between India and Pakistan began in May 2025, after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan, in a military campaign codenamed Operation Sindoor. India said that the operation was in response to the Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025 in which 26 civilians were killed.

On 7 May, India launched Operation Sindoor with missile strikes on terrorism-related infrastructure facilities of Pakistan-based militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and POK.

--IANS

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