Vismaya Mohanlal pens adorable birthday greeting to her mom; says, "You're so precious to us"

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Vismaya Mohanlal, who is also the daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, has now penned an adorable birthday greeting to her mom and called her an angel.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with her mom, Vismaya wrote, "Happy birthday to our angel. You’re so precious to us and we love you so so much beautiful mama."

Earlier in the day, actor Mohanlal had greeted his wife on her birthday saying, "Here's to your smile, strength, kindness, and all the little things that make you, You. Happy birthday my love."

Meanwhile, Vismaya is gearing up for the release of her debut film 'Thudakkam', which is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 7 this year. The film has been directed by ace director Jude Anthany Joseph and has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, ever since the project was first announced.

Mohanlal had penned an emotional note when the project was kickstarted. Taking to his X timeline, he had then said, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.#Thudakkam. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas#VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine #JudeAnthanyJoseph."

Aashirvad Cinema, the production house producing the film, too had taken to its X timeline to post a message to Vismaya, welcoming her to the world of cinema.

It wrote, "Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome, #VismayaMohanlal."

Vismaya, who is known to be a writer and who has already published a book titled 'Grains of Stardust', will be looking to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Anthony Perambavoor, whose production house Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film, had posted a note in Malayalam along with a photograph of him carrying Vismaya as a child. The powerful producer and actor Mohanlal are known to have been good friends for several years.

The ace producer, while playing on the title 'Thudakkam' which means 'Beginning', had given his beloved Maya Kutty his blessings and prayers and said that a great 'beginning' lay ahead. "All the best, Maya Kutty!," he had greeted her.

Director and actor Jude Anthany Joseph is known for having directed several critically acclaimed superhits including 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana' and '2018', which was also India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024.

--IANS

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