Men's Hockey World Cup: Harman, Abhishek brace helps India quell Pakistan 5-3, advance to next stage

Amstelveen, Aug 19 (IANS) Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each as India maintained their dominance over neighbours Pakistan with a 5-3 win in a hard-fought encounter in their final league match in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 and secured a place in the next stage of the competition at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet scored via penalty corners in the 5th and 21st minutes while Abhishet sounded the board via field goals in the 11th and 24th minutes as the Indians established early dominance in what was their third match in Pool D.

Pakistan fought back and scored twice through Hannan Shahid (22nd-pc, 46th-pc) and once via Sufyan Khan (24th-pc) to reduce the margin. But every time they scored, the Indians went on to absorb some pressure in the last quarter to secure a comprehensive victory.

Hardik Singh (35th-PS) scored the fifth goal for India as the 1975-winner restored the margin by scoring right back after their opponents had reduced the gap.

The victory saw India finish second in the pool and keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. England topped Pool D with three consecutive wins, while Pakistan and Wales will now compete in the classification phase.

India have dominated archrivals Pakistan in the last decade and have beaten them in all matches at the senior and junior levels since 2016.

India made a blistering start and established control early, particularly through attacks down the left flank. Pakistan repeatedly threatened to make a comeback in the second half, but India maintained their composure when it mattered most.

India opened the scoring in the fifth minute after sustained pressure around the Pakistan circle. A ricochet off Abhishek's reverse effort was deemed dangerous, earning India a penalty corner. Harmanpreet's first drag-flick struck the rusher's foot, resulting in a retake. The Indian captain made no mistake with the second attempt, sending a powerful flick to goalkeeper Ali Raza's left to put India 1-0 ahead.

India continued to press aggressively. Shilanand Lakra earned another penalty corner in the sixth minute, but Harmanpreet's low effort was comfortably kept out by Ali Raza. Aditya also produced a promising solo run from the right, although his final pass could not find an Indian stick inside the circle.

India doubled their advantage in the 11th minute. Harmanpreet's aerial found Abhishek, who entered the circle before attempting a clever no-look pass. The ball took a deflection off a cluster of Pakistan defenders and wrong-footed the goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Another penalty corner followed two minutes later, but Pakistan's defence successfully blocked Harmanpreet's flick.

India carried their two-goal advantage into the second quarter and extended it in the 21st minute. Hardik's long scoop was collected by Shilanand, who was then impeded by a Pakistan defender, earning India a penalty corner. Harmanpreet opted for a variation, setting up Rajinder, whose effort was saved. The rebound fell back to Harmanpreet, who created space to his right before firing home to make it 3-0.

Pakistan responded almost immediately. Vivek Sagar Prasad was dispossessed in the midfield, allowing Pakistan to surge forward. Indian goalkeeper made a good save to deny Moin Shakeel, but Hannan Shahid reacted quickest to the loose ball from the resulting long corner and pulled one back in the 22nd minute.

India restored their three-goal cushion just two minutes later. Jugraj Singh's slap was trapped superbly by Abhishek at the top of the circle, and the forward continued his run from the left before finishing from a tight angle to make it 4-1.

Pakistan again responded quickly, earning a penalty corner in the same minute. Sufiyan Khan converted with a well-placed flick past the Indian custodian to reduce the deficit to 4-2. Pakistan enjoyed a strong attacking spell thereafter, looking to exploit India's occasional lapses in midfield, but Sumit made an important defensive intervention to clear another penalty corner threat.

Four goals were scored in an action-packed second quarter, with both teams finding the net twice.

India restored their three-goal lead in the 35th minute after Aditya was pushed inside the circle, prompting the umpire to award a penalty stroke. Hardik stepped up confidently and converted to make it 5-2.

Pakistan continued to search for openings, but India's defence largely kept their attacking moves at bay. At the other end, India came close through Sukhjeet, who found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but lost control as the ball trickled beyond the baseline.

Pakistan pulled another goal back in the 46th minute when an error in India's midfield allowed Hannan Shahid to pounce and score his second of the evening, making it 5-3.

The final quarter saw Pakistan throw numbers forward in search of another lifeline, but India remained in control. Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the 58th minute and attempted a variation, but the move broke down when their attacker failed to anticipate the pass.

India saw out the closing moments with composure to secure a 5-3 victory. The result ensured India finished second in Pool D and remained firmly in contention for a place in the semi-finals, while England advanced as pool winners and Pakistan and Wales moved into the classification phase.

--IANS

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