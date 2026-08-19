Chhattisgarh artistes grateful for opportunity to perform at Rashtrapati Bhavan on I-Day

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Aug 19 (IANS) Members of Chhattisgarh's 'Jai Garhiya Baba Tribal Folk Mandari Dance Troupe' expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for having received an opportunity to perform during President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the 80th Independence Day.

The dancers hailing from Saraitola village in the Nagri block of the state's Dhamtari district elevated the prestige of Chhattisgarh’s culture on the national stage by delivering a captivating performance of traditional folk dance on Independence Day.

For these artistes from a rural region, the occasion was not only a tribute to their artistic dedication but also a moment of immense pride for Dhamtari district and the entire state. The Saraitola folk dance troupe is celebrated for its unique traditional dance style, the energetic beats of the 'Gutta Mandar' (a tribal folk dance), folk songs, traditional attire, and indigenous musical instruments.

Dance troupe member Ratan Lal told IANS that he had never even dreamt of receiving such a "huge opportunity" to perform in front of the President, Prime Minister and other esteemed dignitaries. He expressed gratitude to the District Magistrate as well as the villagers for their support.

Echoing a similar view, another member of the group, Surendra Sori, said: "It is a huge thing to perform before the President. It is a big achievement for us...It is during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure that local artistes, even those from small villages, are getting such kind of recognition."

He further expressed gratitude to the government for providing such opportunities because of which "the educated unemployed are being able to showcase their talent through craft".

The troupe's director, Roopray Netam, was also thankful to the government for being able to get an opportunity to promote their art form.

Within the hallowed precincts of the country's highest constitutional institution, the rhythmic beats of the 'Mandar' drum, traditional songs, and the cadence of group dance infused the atmosphere with the vibrant hues of Chhattisgarh’s folk culture during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Their performances vividly portrayed the folk life, festivals, social concerns, communal unity, and age-old traditions of Chhattisgarh’s tribal society. This achievement by the artistes of Saraitola will long be remembered as a new identity for Dhamtari’s folk culture and an inspiring cultural legacy for future generations.

--IANS

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