Vishnu Vishal shares update on ‘Irandu Vaanam’ as film enters 150th day of shoot!

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Vishal, who plays the lead along with Mamitha Baiju in director Ramkumar’s film Irandu Vaanam, on Tuesday announced that the film had entered its last day of shoot.

Interestingly, Vishnu Vishal also pointed out that the day marked the 150th day of the film's shooting.

Taking to his X timeline to put out the update, he wrote, "Last day of #IranduVaanam... 150th day of shoot...It's been a journey that you also will get to feel on the big screen soon.... @dir_ramkumar has cooked something unique and interesting again...Thank you @SathyaJyothi."

The film has raised huge expectations as director Ramkumar is joining hands with Vishnu Vishal for a third film after delivering two superhits in 'Mundasupatti' and 'Ratsasan'.

Well known production house, Sathya Jyothi films is producing this film. It may be recalled that the first look poster of the film, which was released a few months ago, was quite unique.

The first look poster had two parts to it, both connected by a sky. On one side of the sky, Vishnu Vishal was seen seated on a cloud. Likewise, Mamitha Baiju appeared to be seated on a cloud but in the opposite direction.

The title ‘Irandu Vaanam’ means ‘Two Skies’. It is hard to guess what the film is about except for the fact that the lead characters are from two identical worlds that need not necessarily be the same.

While the film has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography for the film is by Dinesh K Babu. San Lokesh is in-charge of editing the film, which has art direction by Gopi Anand. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Vicky while costumes are by Keerthivasan.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Leelavathi and VFX has been handled by Harihara Suthen of Lorven Studios.

The film has been produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan and co-produced by G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth.

