Amli Dam emerges as serene new tourism hotspot near Surat, draws hundreds of visitors

Surat, Dec 13 (IANS) A new tourist destination, the Amli Dam, has been developed around 100 kilometres from Surat in Mandvi, offering visitors a peaceful retreat amid lush greenery and flowing waters, and emerging as a popular escape for nature lovers.

The Forest Department, in coordination with the local administration, has upgraded the area by setting up cottages, landscaped gardens and a canteen. Despite being developed only recently as a tourism site, the location is already witnessing a footfall of around 10,000 to 12,000 visitors every month.

Nestled in a tranquil setting surrounded by green hills, the dam offers scenic views that become particularly striking during and after the monsoon season.

Officials recommend the period between November and February as the ideal time to visit, when the surroundings are at their most vibrant.

The site is considered suitable for family outings, camping trips and photography. Additional facilities such as picnic tables and a children's playground are available at the nearby Amli Dam New Garden, adding to its appeal for families.

Sharing her experience, tourist Deepika told IANS, "The environment here is very nice. All this greenery is beautiful, and the water is so clean. It feels very nice to visit here. The view here is amazing. It's best to visit with family."

Another visitor, Narendra Mishra, who travelled from Surat, also praised the destination. Speaking to IANS, he said, "I came from Surat. There aren't many tourist spots like this in Surat, but this place is really beautiful. There are so many types of trees, and cleanliness is also maintained by the administration. This is a very nice spot for a family picnic."

To ensure visitor comfort, the Forest Department and local administration have created several supporting facilities, including cottages, gardens and canteens. The site sees especially heavy tourist turnout on weekends.

Ravindra Raj Singh Vaghela, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Mandvi, said that cottages and tents have been set up to draw more tourists and offer them a comfortable stay.

Arvind Vasava, Head of the Regional Migration Committee, also highlighted the amenities provided at the site.

Talking to IANS, he said, "We have cottages and canteens for the people who are visiting here. The tourists also like the gardens alongside the dam. The families who come here enjoy the most."

Although the Amli Dam has not been developed as a tourist destination for very long, it has already gained remarkable popularity. Every month, between 10,000 and 12,000 tourists visit the dam to experience and admire the natural beauty of the region.

