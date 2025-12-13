SMAT: ‘No matter what, you have to give your best,’ says Reddy after picking hat-trick

Pune, Dec 13 (IANS) India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who took a hat-trick for Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League stage, said one must look to give their best in every situation, adding that he always feels happy putting in good performances on the field.

At the DY Patil Academy Ground in Ambi, Reddy took a hat-trick for Andhra against Madhya Pradesh, though his team ended on the losing side. His triple strike led to him finishing with figures of 3-17, his best return in T20 cricket.

“It's never an easy tournament to play – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It's always been a top league as well. So you have to give your best, no matter what. This is my first hat-trick in senior age group and one I have got before, but it's a pretty same feeling.”

“I mean, I always feel happy when I perform for my state or any team. So giving my best is what I can do and I am feeling so proud,” said Reddy in a video posted by the BCCI on their domestic cricket social media accounts on Saturday.

Reddy’s hat-trick came in the third over when he removed Harsh Gawli, Harpreet Bhatia and Rajat Patidar. He further stressed on the importance of planning, belief and execution in getting a memorable hat-trick. “I believed that on the third ball, I have to get my scrambled ball to come in very sharply. It came in and you can see that inside edge - that's what happened.”

“Once we faced them in Ranji Trophy qualifiers, and that time I got him out similarly. I guess it was a bowled dismissal – going through the bat-pad gap. I was trying to do the same thing, but this time it was a bit short. But the movement was pretty similar. I mean, it came a little bit in, and the inside edge I got was pretty good.”

“The plan was to hit it top of off stump and if I could get some movement from there, it would be good enough. I got some movement from there and that's where I got my 3 wickets. I tried to bowl into the wicket and I got the first ball to hit the top of off stump, and second ball, scrambled one, going a little bit away and did enough to get the edge. The third one was also a scrambled one and it did very much enough to take the inside edge,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/