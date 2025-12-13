December 13, 2025 5:33 PM हिंदी

Neil Nitin Mukesh says PM Modi’s dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ will be realised before proposed deadline

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, has shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed India will be realised before its proposed deadline owing to the power of the youth.

The actor spoke with IANS during his visit to Ahmedabad, he also shared what cements Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief for a self-reliant India.

He told IANS, “To be very honest, Modi ji has had this dream for many years and I have full faith in him and our country, in our youth generation, we will make our country's name shine even before the date. The youth generation of our country, the intelligent ones, knows how to struggle, knows how important the value of time is, they put in a lot of time and hard work. So I feel that they are innovative, they constantly try to reinvent themselves, they stay relevant. So keeping all these things in mind, it is most likely that you will bring a lot of glory”.

The proposed deadline for ‘Viksit Bharat’ is 2047 marking 100 years of independence.

Talking about a self-reliant India, he said, “I would like to say that it is very important to instill this kind of confidence in our young generation as well. Not only for the fact that we normally say that why we should follow trends, we should set trends and it is not that why we should be constantly influenced, after going abroad we come back and we get impressed that yes friend, I wish something like this would have happened in our country. Why should we say it is a wish, when we know that we can do thousands of times more things than that. So I think whatever Modi ji is doing and the confidence that Modi ji has instilled in our young generation, we are going to make the name of our country very bright”.

“I want to connect with him, relate to him, see whether I can also invest or not. I am impressed”, he added.

