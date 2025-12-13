December 13, 2025 5:31 PM हिंदी

Ashes: England face fresh scrutiny after team guards altercation with media

Ashes: England face fresh scrutiny after team guards altercation with media

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) England’s troubled Ashes campaign has drawn further attention following an incident involving a member of the team’s security staff and a Channel Seven cameraman at Brisbane airport. The altercation occurred on Saturday as the England squad was preparing to travel to Adelaide ahead of the third Test, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Footage shared by Australia’s Channel 7 shows a member of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) security team confronting a cameraman during the check-in process. In the video, the ECB security guard is heard repeatedly telling the cameraman to step back. Channel 7 described the exchange as 'aggressive', while images published by CODE Sports appear to show the security official standing back as the cameraman continued filming.

The ECB chose not to comment on the incident, which sections of the Australian media have nonetheless seized upon as another setback in what has been portrayed as a difficult tour for England.

The episode occurs at a delicate moment for Ben Stokes’ team, which is trailing 0-2 in the five-match series and facing increasing scrutiny over their readiness. With three Tests left, England are under pressure to prevent losing the Ashes before the upcoming high-profile matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

Questions about the team's preparation have been recurring throughout England's tour. The decision not to field senior players in a pink-ball warm-up match against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra drew criticism, leading to extra training sessions in Brisbane. Yet, after experiencing a second heavy defeat in a row, head coach Brendon McCullum implied that the team might have been “over-prepared,” a comment that sparked further debate.

Although the Noosa break was scheduled in advance and justified as a chance for players to reset, images of the squad playing football on the beach did little to reassure critics, who argue that England have struggled to find the right balance during this tour.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

IPL teams will definitely eye Nizar for firepower at number five or six, says Saba Karim ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Photo credit: IANS

IPL teams will definitely eye Nizar for firepower at number five or six, says Karim

Delhi slips into ‘severe’ air category, stage-III GRAP curbs enforced across NCR (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi slips into ‘severe’ air category, stage-III GRAP curbs enforced across NCR

AIIMS-led trial on most advanced brain stent shows promise for stroke patients

AIIMS-led trial on most advanced brain stent shows promise for stroke patients

Timothee Chalamet trolls Trisha Goddard with bizarre selfie

Timothee Chalamet trolls Trisha Goddard with bizarre selfie

One lakh fans of Pawan Kalyan to release lyric sheet of 'Dekhlenge Saala' from 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' (Photo Credit: Ustaad Bhagat Singh/X)

One lakh fans of Pawan Kalyan to release lyric sheet of 'Dekhlenge Saala' from 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Baloch National Movement condemns US Exim Bank's loan for mining project

Baloch National Movement condemns US Exim Bank's loan for Pakistan mining project

Iran confiscates oil tanker for smuggling fuel (Representational image)

Iran confiscates oil tanker for smuggling fuel

‘Bhay-The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery’ review: A haunting paranormal tale led by an applaud-worthy performance

‘Bhay-The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery’ review: A haunting paranormal tale led by an applaud-worthy performance

Ashes: England face fresh scrutiny after team guards altercation with media

Ashes: England face fresh scrutiny after team guards altercation with media

J&K: Crackdown against OGWs, over 150 detained in Srinagar (Photo: IANS)

J&K: Crackdown against OGWs, over 150 detained in Srinagar