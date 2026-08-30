Vishal Malhotra revisits ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ memories: ‘It felt like real school life unfolding on screen’

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Vishal Malhotra took a trip down memory lane as he revisited memories of the much-loved television show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ and his iconic character John.

He reflected on the show’s lasting impact and recalled how it captured the experiences and emotions of teenage life. Sharing a nostalgic post on Instagram, Vishal looked back at an era before reels, streaming platforms and algorithms, when a school bell could bring an entire generation together. For him, ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ was much more than a television show. He recalled how the series explored different aspects of growing up, including friendships, first crushes, rivalries, heartbreaks, laughter and the confusion that often comes with adolescence.

The actor also spoke about the strong connection he continues to share with his character John. He revealed that even today, being addressed as “John” instantly takes him back to the corridors and memories associated with the show.

Sharing a couple of his photos and videos, he wrote, “Chapter 4: Hip Hip Hurray Before reels, streaming, and algorithms… there was a school bell that brought an entire generation together. And for me, there was John. Hip Hip Hurray wasn’t just a television show—it felt like real school life unfolding on screen. Friendships, first crushes, rivalries, heartbreaks, laughter, and all the confusion of growing up.”

“Even today, when someone calls me “John,” I’m instantly transported back to those corridors and to a chapter that continues to live in the hearts of so many people. Some characters finish when the cameras stop rolling. Some stay with you forever. Were you part of the Hip Hip Hurray generation? What is your strongest memory of the show?” he added.

The ‘Ishq Vishk’ actor also used the hashtags #Chapter4 #HipHipHurray #John #VishalMalhotra #IndianTelevision 90sNostalgia Nostalgia SchoolDays ChildhoodMemories MyJourney.” The actor shared videos featuring some of his memorable scenes from the show, giving a glimpse of his character and bringing back nostalgia for viewers who grew up watching the series.

For the unversed, ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ was a popular Indian teen drama that aired on Zee TV from October 1998 to May 2001. Created and directed by Nupur Asthana, the series revolved around the lives of Class 12 students at DeNobili High School, exploring their friendships, relationships, fears, aspirations, and experiences of growing up.

The show featured an ensemble cast, with Vishal Malhotra playing the memorable character of John. Other actors who were part of the series included Rushad Rana, Bhumika Chawla, Nauheed Cyrusi, Purab Kohli, and Nilanjana Sharma, among others.

--IANS

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