Vishal Jethwa on ‘Homebound’: Trusted Neeraj Ghaywan’s vision

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa received overwhelming praise following the screening of Homebound at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). He said he trusted filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s vision and followed his instructions every step of the way for the movie.

Speaking about the love that came his way for his work in the film, Vishal said: "Honestly, I’m a little taken aback by all this love and appreciation. I didn’t expect this reaction. I simply trusted Neeraj Ghaywan sir’s vision and followed his instructions every step of the way.”

He said: “Everything you’ve appreciated about my performance is really a reflection of the guidance I received on set. To be here at TIFF and feel this kind of warmth from an international audience is surreal and deeply humbling."

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan-directed “Homebound” also stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 with the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He was then seen as Bali Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in 2015.

The following year, he portrayed the terrorist Chota Packet in Diya Aur Baati Hum and played Nasir in Peshwa Bajirao.

The actor made his Hindi film debut in 2019 as a villain in the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2. In 2022, he appeared in the medical thriller series Human, alongside Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari.

Vishal shared screen space with Revathi and Kajol in the 2023 film “Salaam Venky”, which also featured names such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, and Aahana Kumra.

In 2023, Jethwa featured in Vidyut Jammwal’s IB71 and portrayed Hassan Ali in Tiger 3. Most recently, in December 2024, he starred opposite Avneet Kaur in the murder mystery Party Till I Die.

