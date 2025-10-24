Vishal begins dubbing for 'Magudam'

Chennai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Vishal on Friday began dubbing for his upcoming film 'Magudam', which will also now mark his debut as a director.

Sources close to the actor disclosed that dubbing work for 'Magudam' began with a traditional pooja on Friday. Sources also point out that post-production work on the film is progressing even as the unit is busy filming the climax portion.

A video clip doing the rounds on social media showed Vishal dubbing for the film.

It may be recalled that actor Vishal had only recently confirmed that he had taken over as the director of 'Magudam', saying the decision to direct this film was not made out of compulsion but out of responsibility.

For the unaware, well known director Ravi Arasu was originally directing this film, which is now in its final stages of shooting.

Sources in the industry had told IANS that the actor had taken over as the director of the film after creative differences erupted between him and Ravi Arasu. Video clips that showed Vishal issuing instructions to the crew on the set were shared on social media.

It may be recalled that actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in the film, has already completed shooting for her portions in the film.

The team, which had completed its third schedule in Ooty, began its final schedule in Chennai in TR Gardens a few days ago.

Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali. Vishal had commenced shooting for Magudam his 35th film, from August 1 this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more importantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash is composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

-IANS

mkr/