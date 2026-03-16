Jannat Zubair & brother Ayaan assaulted & chased on highway, investigation underway

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and her brother Ayaan recently escaped a physical assault on the highway. The sibling duo was allegedly chased in broad daylight.

Going by the previous reports, Jannat and Ayaan were attacked in Panvel by an anonymous person. The reason behind the assault is still not known. A police investigation into the matter is underway.

Assuring that both Jannat and Ayaan are safe, a statement by Jannat's team on social media read, “Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. – Team Jannat Zubair (sic)".

The team further wrote the caption, “We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information (sic).”

Expressing concern, one of the netizens commented, "Hope you both are doing well now. Praying for your safety from the almighty".

Another one shared, "This must have been so scary. So glad you both are safe, May Allah always keep you under His protection".

"Please take care of yourselves Jannat and Ayaan it’s so scary to hear what happened but we are so glad you both are safe now...We are always standing by you no matter what happens!", read the third remark.

One of the cybercitizens penned, "I hope you get justice as soon as possible. Take care, you both".

Popular on social media, Jannat was recently seen as one of the contestants on the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs".

--IANS

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