‘Shivalik’ reached Mundra Port safely due to PM Modi’s diplomatic relations: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar/Bhuj, March 16 (IANS) An LPG carrier, Shivalik, arrived safely at Mundra port in Gujarat on Monday after navigating the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in West Asia, a development highlighted in the state Legislative Assembly by government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani.

Addressing the House, Vaghani said the vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reached the Gujarat coast despite the prevailing conflict situation involving countries such as Iran and Israel in the region.

He described the safe transit of the ship as significant, given the war-like conditions in the Gulf, through which a large share of India’s energy imports passes.

The minister said the ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached Mundra Port without incident.

He also informed the Assembly that another LPG vessel, Nanda Devi, had similarly passed through the strait and was expected to arrive on Tuesday.

“The LPG-laden Shivalik has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and arrived on the soil of Gujarat at Mundra port,” Vaghani told legislators.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said India’s diplomatic engagement with countries in the region had helped ensure safe passage for the vessels.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has reached a distinct height diplomatically in the world. Because of these diplomatic relations, India’s ships have been able to pass safely even amid such unrest,” he said.

Vaghani also drew a parallel with India’s evacuation of citizens during the Russia–Ukraine war, stating that similar diplomatic capability was visible again in ensuring safe maritime transit.

Through the Assembly, he conveyed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Gujarat.

The arrival of the vessel comes at a time when disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns about energy supply chains.

India imports a significant share of its LPG from the Middle East, making the narrow maritime passage a critical route for the country’s fuel shipments.

The vessel carried around 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG and docked at Mundra around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Diplomatic engagement between India and regional authorities has helped facilitate the movement of some Indian-bound vessels through the waterway even as the situation in the Gulf remains volatile, according to officials and reports.

The safe arrival of Shivalik and the expected arrival of Nanda Devi are seen as important developments for India’s LPG supply chain during the ongoing uncertainty affecting shipping in the Gulf.

--IANS

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