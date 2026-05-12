Vishal Aditya Singh regrets missing Sidharth Shukla’s funeral, says he ‘lived a full life, didn't leave with regrets’

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has opened up about late actor Sidharth Shukla and the regret he continues to carry after not attending his funeral.

In a candid and extremely heartfelt conversation with IANS , Vishal reflected on life, death, and the importance of closure, while remembering the bond he shared with Sidharth after Bigg Boss.

Recalling Sidharth’s personality, Vishal said, “Sidharth was at his peak when he passed away. Whatever he said and stood for always made sense to me. I have always believed that no matter how difficult life gets, death should be glorious. For me, he was on a different level.”

He admitted that not being there during Sidharth’s final journey still affects him. “With Sidharth, I never got that closure because I didn’t go for his funeral, and somewhere, that regret still stays with me. If someone is close to your heart, meeting them one last time is very important.”

Remembering him with admiration, Vishal concluded by saying, “As much as I knew him, I can confidently say that he lived his life fully. I don’t think he left with any regrets.”

Speaking about dealing with personal loss, Vishal shared that he recently lost his uncle and being present during his final rites gave him a sense of closure.

For the uninitiated, Siddharth Shukla passed away in September, 2021 reportedly after a heart attack.

Vishal and Siddharth were seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss season 13.

Talking about Vishal Aditya Singh, is currently all set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

--IANS

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