Virat, Rohit will come back stronger with better plans, says Nayar

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) India’s senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had forgettable returns to international cricket in the first ODI against Australia, but former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes the duo will bounce back with stronger intent and smarter plans in the upcoming matches.

India suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the rain-marred series opener in Shubman Gill's maiden assignment as ODI captain, replacing Rohit.

Nayar analysed Rohit’s short stay at the crease and suggested that while his aggressive intent was visible, the conditions on the day didn’t quite suit his natural approach.

“Initially, Rohit Sharma took his time, but he tried to do what he’s done so well in ODI cricket over the past two years, play with intent and be aggressive. In many ways, though, that was also his undoing, as these weren’t the ideal conditions for the kind of shots he had in mind. I’m sure he’ll reflect on this, but I don’t see any change in his approach going forward; he’s going to stay aggressive,” Nayar said on ‘Cricket Live’.

“Hopefully, the conditions will be different in Adelaide, but in this game, he looked in good flow. His balance and weight transfer were solid. Perhaps the shot selection could have been better, but it was a very good delivery that dismissed him. His intent was there. In white-ball cricket, when you get out to a ball like that at second slip, sometimes you have to take it on the chin and move on. With all the experience he’s gained over the years, I’m confident he’ll dig deeper and come back stronger next time around.”

On Kohli’s dismissal, Nayar pointed out the tactical execution from Australia, particularly Mitchell Starc, and suggested Kohli might look at technical tweaks before the next game.

“The discussion will always be around playing square of the wicket in Australia. With the extra pace, bounce, and lateral movement on offer, you want to let the ball come to you, play it late and behind the body. That’s slightly different from what Virat has traditionally done here. He’s someone who likes to take charge, walk towards the bowlers, and play in straighter areas. Today was a different challenge. Mitchell Starc seemed one step ahead; he didn’t go for the full and fast deliveries we’re used to seeing, but instead, hit the pitch hard and went across the batter."

“Yes, there were definite plans against Virat. In white-ball cricket, unlike the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where there was more grass and movement, this was about variation in pace and angles. I’m sure Virat will go back, study his videos, and look at adjustments, maybe playing deeper in the crease or later towards third man could be better options. We saw him work on that during the BGT, and I’m confident he’ll reflect, adapt, and come back with better plans to deliver the runs we all expect from him.”

With India trailing the series 0–1, all eyes will be on their senior batters to respond when the sides meet again in Adelaide on October 23.

--IANS

ab/